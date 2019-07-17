Gov. Holcomb visits Clark County Fair, promises relief for farmers

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made a stop in Clark County on Tuesday night.
He announced a 2020 re-election bid a few days ago. While he Charlestown, he met with voters at the county fair.
Holcomb promised relief for farmers whose crops have been devastated by all the recent rain.
Indianapolis data shows rainfall this year is nearly six inches above normal.
“I convened a group of farmers to come together in the office and said, ‘Have you ever seen anything like this?’” Holcomb said. "Because I had gone back to 1974 -- was the closest I could get -- and they said, “No, we’ve been doing this longer than 1974 and we’ve never seen anything this consistent.'”
The governor filed a disaster declaration for 88 Indiana counties which will help farmers get federal relief in the form of low-interest loans.
