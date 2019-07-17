Homeless man allegedly robs woman outside UofL’s Dental School

Stetson Bradford has been charged with robbery. (Source: LMDC)
By Tawana Andrew | July 17, 2019 at 10:57 AM EDT - Updated July 17 at 10:57 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homeless man has been charged after police said he robbed a woman outside of University of Louisville’s (UofL) Dental School.

Stetson Bradford has been charged with robbery after being arrested Tuesday.

Bradford walked up to a UofL employee outside of the Dental School on Preston Street Tuesday afternoon and gave her a "bear hug," according to his arrest report.

While hugging the woman he allegedly said "This is a stick up."

While he was rifling through the woman’s purse, a UofL student came to help her and Bradford ran away, police said.

The victim identified Bradford to police after he was found a short distance away.

