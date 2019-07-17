Homeless man allegedly robs woman outside UofL’s Dental School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homeless man has been charged after police said he robbed a woman outside of University of Louisville’s (UofL) Dental School.
Stetson Bradford has been charged with robbery after being arrested Tuesday.
Bradford walked up to a UofL employee outside of the Dental School on Preston Street Tuesday afternoon and gave her a "bear hug," according to his arrest report.
While hugging the woman he allegedly said "This is a stick up."
While he was rifling through the woman’s purse, a UofL student came to help her and Bradford ran away, police said.
The victim identified Bradford to police after he was found a short distance away.
