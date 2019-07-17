HotTALK! Wednesday Edition

There will be a boundary that will develop in a more NW to SE fashion later tonight and Thursday across Kentucky. This looks to slowly shift east by Thursday afternoon before fading as high pressure really wins out. The question I am trying to answer is how active could this boundary be? Not only would that mean keeping t-storm chances in overnight but also for parts of Thursday but also a bust on high temperatures if they are able to re-develop in the afternoon hours. The plan right now is to go with both ideas. It will be a very hot day Thursday with highs into the mid 90s. The heat index will climb over 100° as well. But there is at least a chance to get some relief if a t-storm impacts your location at the right time. It appears area along/south of I-64 stand the better risk for such t-storms and that risk will keep shifting east by late afternoon.