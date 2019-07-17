Hundreds pay respects at visitation for Savannah Spurlock

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people consisting of family, friends and community members gathered to say goodbye to Savannah Spurlock.
The visitation happened at the Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home in Richmond on Tuesday night.
Friends told WKYT walking into the funeral home was surreal, but they said they will never forget their friend who was known as the life of the party.
“She was always smiling, always cheerful and always happy,” Jamica Scott said. “I pray for her babies most of all -- that they grow up to have a good life and everybody remembers her family and they teach her babies how she was.”
In the midst of the hundreds of people, several members of law enforcement arrived for closure to an investigation they worked for more than six months.
“I think it’s closure for a lot of people, not just the family but for all the officers that were involved or anybody that had anything to do with this case,” said Richmond Assistant Police Chief Rodney Richardson.
The family said funeral and burial services will be private.
Kentucky State Police identified the remains of Spurlock on Thursday after discovering her body buried in a backyard in Garrard County the day before.
Spurlock was 23-years-old and the mother of four children.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.