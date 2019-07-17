1 hurt in house fire in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials say the home that caught fire in the Portland neighborhood in Louisville was vacant.
The fire was reported at 7:40 p.m. in the 500 block of N 20th Street, MetroSafe confirmed.
When firefighters arrived just minutes later, they reported heavy flames and smoke coming from the two-story camelback house.
Firefighters said some people who lived next-door suffered smoke inhalation. One person was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.
The house is a total loss.
One neighboring house was also damaged, but not severely.
Louisville Fire’s Arson Squad is investigating the cause of the fire, which is standard.
No firefighters were hurt.
