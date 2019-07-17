I-71 closed in Carroll Co. due to multiple vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crossover crash involving a commercial vehicle has Interstate 71 closed in both directions in Carroll County.
The multi-vehicle crash was reported at the 44.5 mile marker around 2:45 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says approximately 150 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled as a result of the wreck and was running into a ditch line.
All lanes of I-71 are expected to be closed for approximately two hours, but KYTC says there will be some intermittent traffic flow during the closure.
