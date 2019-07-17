I-65 South closed near Sellersburg due to semi fire

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A semi fire has closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 65 in Clark County, Indiana.
The fire was reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
All lanes of I-65 South at mile marker 10, just north of Sellersburg, are blocked, Indiana Department of Transportation officials said.
No one was hurt in the fire, according to a tweet from Indiana State Police.
Traffic is being diverted at Exit 16.
Officials are not sure how long the southbound lanes of the interstate will be closed. Drivers should avoid the area.
