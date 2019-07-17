Indiana man arrested in Kentucky, accused of forcing kids to sell candy for him for profit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - An Indiana man is facing charges in Kentucky, accused of 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in connection to a labor trafficking case.
Shawn Floyd, 54, allegedly brought 12 minors to Kentucky to sell candy for him for profit, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced.
The 12 minors were forced to sleep in one hotel room with three adults, according to a statement from Beshear’s office.
They were also forced to buy their own food and water during their time in Kentucky.
Bowling Green police pulled Floyd over for a traffic stop there on Friday. A human trafficking investigator from Beshear’s office responded to the scene, Floyd was eventually detained and the 12 minors were taken into protective custody. The youngest of the children was 11 years old.
It’s not clear what Floyd’s relationship is to the children.
“I want to commend the work of the Bowling Green Police Department and our human trafficking investigator,” Beshear said in the statement. “Their actions prevented any further possible exploitation or suffering for these children. When it comes to preventing such crimes, it requires cooperation across agencies and promoting awareness of such actions in every community.”
