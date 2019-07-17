Inmate busted trying to bring drugs into jail during sting

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A brazen move by an inmate got him caught up in a sting operation.
A Clark County Jail inmate who police say tried to smuggle drugs into the jail ended up in a trap instead. According to Clark County Sheriff’s Office Col. Scottie Maples, the drugs consisted of meth and pills.
Maples said the drugs were left in a package at the Clark County FOP building, a place they take inmates for lunch while they're out working with the jail.
But, officers had already switched out the real drugs for fake ones. Then, they sat and waited.
Maples said they watched as inmate Jaycee Davis picked the package up and tried to take it back into the jail. That’s when officers stopped him.
“We spend a lot of money, a lot of resources offering these programs to inmates and then you have somebody like this that wants to bring drugs into the facility that could potentially make somebody relapse,” Maples said.
Maples said they do searches in the jail and even have a body scanner.
Davis was originally in jail for theft and then failing to provide a drug screen.
His new charges are trafficking with an inmate, possession of meth and narcotics. Those are all felonies.
