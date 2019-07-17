JCPS leaders working to hire more minorities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials at Jefferson County Public Schools say they want more African-American teachers in local classrooms.
The district says research shows having minority teachers and principals improves a child's sense of belonging.
According to district leaders, 36 percent of JCPS students identify as African-American and 56 percent are students of color, but only 13 percent of JCPS teachers are African-American, and 16 percent are people of color.
Chief Equity Officer Dr. John Marshall said while the district has made progress this year, it still has more growing to do.
“When we do that, we understand that it will move the work forward because of a sense of belonging,” Marshall said.
According to the district, over the last 18 months the district has made a lot of new minority hires. Since January 2018, minorities represent 22 percent of newly hired teachers, 56 percent of newly hired principals and 37 percent of all newly hired administrators.
