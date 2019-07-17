Job fair for veterans to take place July 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting a veterans job fair in Louisville.
The free hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personal, National Guard members, Reserve members, and military spouses will be Thursday, July 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.
Last year, DAV and RecruitMilitary hosted 139 veteran hiring events across the United States. Nearly 6,750 exhibitors engaged with 32,000 military-trained job candidates, according to a press release.
"We are pleased to provide these companies with access to the widest network of highly qualified veteran job candidates who are looking for meaningful civilian career opportunities,” Tim Best, CEO of Bradley-Morris and RecruitMilitary, said.
According to the event’s website page, RecruitMilitary has held 14 events in Louisville, bringing 2,192 attendees in contact with 457 employers. So far for the upcoming job fair, there are 123 job seekers registered and 29 employers.
The featured exhibitors are Humana, Allstate, U.S. Census Bureau, CBS Interactive, Inc. and Beam Suntroy, Inc.
To register and for more information click here.
