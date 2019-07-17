KSP seeking vehicle that may have witnessed fatal hit and run

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are asking for help to find a vehicle that may have been near the scene of a deadly hit and run that killed a child.
The collision happened July 13 in the 12000 block of KY 259 South in Breckinridge County. The victim, an 8-year-old boy, was struck while standing on the edge of the road while getting the family’s mail.
KSP wants to speak with the driver and any passengers who were in a late model Dodge Durango with Florida plates that was in the 12700 block of KY 259 between 11:15 a.m. and 11:22 a.m (Central Time). Troopers believe those in the vehicle man have witnessed the child being struck.
Anyone with information about the Dodge Durango is asked to call the KSP Elizabethtown post at 270-766-5078.
The driver of the car that struck the child, Bradley Mattingly, 35, of Leitchfield, was arrested a short time later by a KSP trooper responding to the call. Mattingly is being held in the Breckinridge County Detention Center on charges of reckless homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.
