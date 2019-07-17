Police: Taylorsville man kidnaps, beats ex-girlfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Taylorsville man faces charges after police said he kidnapped and beat his ex-girlfriend.
Joseph Chesser, 20, was arrested Monday evening by Louisville Metro Police (LMPD).
Documents state that Chesser grabbed his ex-girlfriend on April 18 and forced her into his brother’s truck. Even though she asked him to let her out, he allegedly refused and his brother drove off. Chesser grabbed his ex’s phone and after looking through it began to hit her, according to his arrest report.
Chesser's brother drove to their home and went inside, documents said. Chesser then allegedly hit and kicked his ex-girlfriend, dragging her from the truck. After she tried to run off, Chesser's arrest report said he forced his ex back into the truck and drove to a gas station. The victim escaped, running into a bathroom and hiding in a stall. Chesser once again tried to force her to leave with him, crawling under the stall to reach her police said. A passerby walked into the bathroom and forced him to leave.
Chesser’s ex-girlfriend suffered bruising and scratches on her face as well as scratches and cuts on her right arm and back.
Chesser has been charged with kidnapping and assault.
