Police: Taylorsville man kidnaps, beats ex-girlfriend

Chesser's brother drove to their home and went inside, documents said. Chesser then allegedly hit and kicked his ex-girlfriend, dragging her from the truck. After she tried to run off, Chesser's arrest report said he forced his ex back into the truck and drove to a gas station. The victim escaped, running into a bathroom and hiding in a stall. Chesser once again tried to force her to leave with him, crawling under the stall to reach her police said. A passerby walked into the bathroom and forced him to leave.