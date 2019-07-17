The Salvation Army to open Southern Indiana cooling centers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the heat index forecasted to be in the triple digits this weekend, The Salvation Army has announced the opening of cooling centers in three Southern Indiana counties.
In Clark County, the cooling center will be at The Salvation Army Thrift Store, located at 528 Little League Blvd. in Clarksville. It will be open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A cooling center will also be opened in Harrison County at The Salvation Army Thrift Store located at 1345 Corydon Ramsey Rd. The hours on Thursday and Friday are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Salvation Army will have a cooling center in Floyd County at the New Albany Corps facility at 2300 Green Valley Rd. It will open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
