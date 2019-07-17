Satterfield and Cards at ACC Kickoff

“At App the last four years we went to four straight bowl games, we won four straight bowl games, won three conference championships. What else can you do there?" Satterfield said. " I don’t know what else you can do at App State. The only thing we didn’t do was play in a New Year’s game there. I love App, 23 years I spent there, a lot of time, so but the opportunity to be a head coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference is a tremendous honor for me. These jobs just don’t come available and people want you, very often. If that is a goal or a dream of yours, you have to take advantage of it. After meeting with Vince Tyra, the athletic director, I think it’s a great fit. Here’s the thing that’s kind of weird when you take these jobs like this. We played for our conference championship on Saturday against Louisiana-Lafayette and then Sunday I meet with Vince and Monday I get offered the job. I mean you don’t have time to do a bunch a research. You’re either gonna go take it or you’re not and it was a great opportunity and a lot of good tradition there and so I said let’s go do it and you can’t look back. You take it and you run with it and we’ve had a great six or seven months thus far.”