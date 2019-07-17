1 shot in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in west Louisville.
The shooting was reported in the 2600 block of Garland Avenue at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.
When officers arrived, they found one person had been shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the victim is expected to survive.
No suspect information was immediately available.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
