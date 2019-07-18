ALERT DAY: Excessive heat through the weekend

- TODAY - SUNDAY (7/18-21/19)
- Excessive Heat WARNING - All of WAVE Country TODAY- SUNDAY: Heat index values 110°-115°
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get ready for the first of many hot and humid days.
Highs soar into the mid-90s this afternoon but it will feel like 100° to 110° thanks to the humidity across the region.
A choice few will see scattered showers and thunderstorms late this morning into the afternoon. These showers and storms will be slow-moving, efficient rain producers so some areas may deal with localized flooding concerns.
Rain chances fade after sunset as temperatures fall into the 70s overnight.
The heat remains through the weekend with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices near 110°.
A cold front dips into WAVE Country late Sunday into early Monday. Scattered showers and storms are expected as we start off a new workweek. Behind the front, cooler and less humid air awaits.
Highs sit in the low to mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday.
TODAY ALERT DAY: Hot; Humid; Scattered thunderstorms (30%); HIGH: 95° (heat index near 102° - 108°)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; Warm; Muggy; LOW: 77°
FRIDAY ALERT DAY: Hazy, hot & humid; Isolated thunderstorms (10%); HIGH: 97° (heat index near 104° - 110°)
