Aviation camp allows kids chance to fly planes
Aviation camp at Louisville's Bowman Field gave kids the chance to fly and land a plane. (Source: Sean Baute, WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute | July 18, 2019 at 2:15 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 2:15 PM
For student and instructor alike, the camp is an experience like no other. (Source: Sean Baute, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If aviation is your thing, it could be your children’s thing too.

Aviation camp at Bowman Field gave kids the chance to fly and land a plane Thursday, and several took advantage of it.

Matt Hewakaydin is a flight instructor who was part of aviation camp. (Source: Sean Baute, WAVE 3 News)

Many aviation fans know exactly what they want to do in the air years before they can even get behind the wheel of a car.

"I actually did something similar to this when I was 10," said instructor Matt Hewakaydin.

Taylor Peeff hopes to become a UPS pilot. (Source: Sean Baute, WAVE 3 News)

Now Hewakaydin is now in the air teaching students like Taylor Peeff. Taylor's dream doesn't consist not being a fighter pilot or in the cockpit of a passenger plane; her's is much different.

"I want to get my private pilots license and the I want to work for UPS and then be a cargo pilot for them," said Peeff.

These Cessna 172s were just two of the planes being used during the 2019 Aviation Camp. (Source: Sean Baute, WAVE 3 News)

When asked about why she was so ambitious about being a cargo plane pilot, she said it was because, "boxes don't complain."

"They have a lot of questions, the same way I was," said Hewakaydin. "To be on the other side and be a part of that, and let them land the plane, it's exciting."

This is Taylor's second year at this camp. She'll continue down this path as long as she can.

For information on how you can learn to fly, you can visit louisvilleaviation.com.

