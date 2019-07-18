Aviation camp allows kids chance to fly planes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If aviation is your thing, it could be your children’s thing too.
Aviation camp at Bowman Field gave kids the chance to fly and land a plane Thursday, and several took advantage of it.
Many aviation fans know exactly what they want to do in the air years before they can even get behind the wheel of a car.
"I actually did something similar to this when I was 10," said instructor Matt Hewakaydin.
Now Hewakaydin is now in the air teaching students like Taylor Peeff. Taylor's dream doesn't consist not being a fighter pilot or in the cockpit of a passenger plane; her's is much different.
"I want to get my private pilots license and the I want to work for UPS and then be a cargo pilot for them," said Peeff.
When asked about why she was so ambitious about being a cargo plane pilot, she said it was because, "boxes don't complain."
For student and instructor alike, the camp is an experience like no other.
"They have a lot of questions, the same way I was," said Hewakaydin. "To be on the other side and be a part of that, and let them land the plane, it's exciting."
This is Taylor's second year at this camp. She'll continue down this path as long as she can.
For information on how you can learn to fly, you can visit louisvilleaviation.com.
