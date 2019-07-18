Billy Reed: McIlroy’s disastrous start will be hard to overcome, even on home soil

It wasn’t that Royal Portrush was playing particularly difficult. It looked more or less like a typical Open course, and golfers know what that means. Accuracy off the tee is vital, so the players will leave their drivers in the bag on a lot of holes. It will be better to bounce approach shots onto some greens instead of shooting for the pin. As always, the winner must do a good job of reading the greens and avoiding three-putt hell.