Charlestown Police prepare to move into much-needed new building

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - After decades in an old building they have outgrown, soon, the Charlestown Police Department will have a new place to call home.
On the edge of new developments in River Ridge and growing with Clark County, Charlestown is expanding. Now, the police’s building reflects the department’s needs and size.
The new building sits right next to the old one in town. The building cost around $1.3 million to build and took about a year to complete. It’s something police have wanted to see built for years.
“Next door, the usable space was somewhere around 4,200 to 4,300 square foot mark," Charlestown Police Chief Keith McDonald said. "We are two thirds bigger than that.”
Their old building was outgrown by the department years ago.
“It’s kind of funny, we even have our clientele, the criminal element we arrest, even sometimes they make comments like, ‘You all need a new station,’” McDonald said, laughing. “So you’d be hard pressed to find someone within our community that says we don’t need a new facility.”
Inside the new police building, finishing touches are being put in. For the first time, they’ll have a full kitchen and a fitness area for officers to use. They’ll have interview rooms, bath areas for the department’s K-9s and dedicated space for evidence lockers and long-term evidence storage.
”Integrity of those cases is huge in terms of getting that conviction for the victims, so that’s what we’re trying to do here," McDonald said.
Their new booking area is ready for field sobriety tests and is built to be very secure.
“In our old facility, we’ve even had a few escapes out the window over the years. So this will prevent -- hopefully prevent -- all that stuff," he said.
Upstairs, there’s much-needed training space for the 16 full-time and eight reserve officers with a ‘Shoot, Don’t Shoot’ video simulator, preparing them with hundreds of situations for dangerous calls. The system even mimics officers’ exact weapons and tasers.
“They’re actually going to be able to set it up exactly how they’re going to show up on a call,” McDonald said.
Inside the new building, reminders of fallen officer Sgt. Benton Bertram are everywhere. Bertram was killed in December 2018 during a police chase, his death a shock for the department and many in the community.
Naming the new building in Bertram’s honor was discussed but McDonald said they decided they want to create something more lasting in his memory. But their new building will honor all fallen officers.
“We have a blue LED light that actually shines at night, we’ve got a special switch for, that we’re going to illuminate that to honor those who have fallen,” McDonald said.
The building was designed in part by the department, created specifically to meet their exact needs. After years of wanting this and planning for it, police and staff will be able to move in within a week and begin a new chapter for the department.
"I think the public expects a lot out of these officers, I know we do,” McDonald said. “And when that bar is set high, you’ve got make sure your officers are trained properly and they continue at that pace.”
This new building has been a long time coming for the police department, McDonald said, and they’re so grateful for the community and city’s support in making sure this new facility is exactly what they need and can last them for decades to come.
Visitors who want to tour the Charlestown Police Department’s new building can on Thursday, July 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 20 from 2 until 4 p.m. No RSVP is necessary, tours are open to those interested.
