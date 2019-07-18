Dogs at Bullitt County Animal Shelter felt community love

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Community showed up to support the Bullitt County Animal Shelter on Wednesday.
The shelter, located on Clermont Road in Shepherdsville, is having some routine maintenance done that includes work on the roof and inside.
The shelter asked volunteers to help walk the dogs while the maintenance was going on.
The community really stepped up -- at least 20 people showed up from many different places, including Indiana and Jefferson County.
“We want to send out a huge THANK YOU to everyone that came out and volunteered today. It was very much appreciated and hope to see everyone again tomorrow,” the shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday.
Although walking the dogs was nice, each one is looking for their forever home.
“Right now we have a total of 40 dogs in the shelter, a 22 shelter. So yes we are over capacity. As all shelters are. We have 26 kittens and cats that need a forever loving home,” Angie Greenup, Bullitt County Animal Shelter director, said. “We are running a large dog special, $80. All dogs are fully vaccinated, micro-chipped, spayed or neutered and ready for their forever home.”
The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For updates on adoption events and the animals that are up for adoption head to the shelters Facebook page.
