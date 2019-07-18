GLI asks music festival crowds to ‘Live in Lou’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Performers may have headlined the 2019 Forecastle Festival but their fans are now getting all the attention.
Greater Louisville Inc’s (GLI) initiative called “Live in Lou” is trying to persuade attending millennials and Gen-Zers to consider living and working in Louisville.
“Festivals like Forecastle do a great job of reaching that millennial audience, that Gen-Z audience that we want to keep here and also bring here,” Christine Tarquinio, GLI Director of Talent, Attraction, Retention and Development, said. “For the visitors, they have the opportunity to come and see what the city has to offer and then hopefully stay.”
Social media is key in selling this highly desirable population of working adults on a full-time life in Louisville.
Forecastle's waterfront location with views of the river, the bridges and the downtown made for an excellent first impression.
“Millennials and Gen-Z love an experience," Digital Marketing Manager Megan Meyer said. “And so Forecastle really brings that incredible experience to Louisville.”
Millennials and Gen-Zers are the young working adults who can help alleviate Louisville's labor shortage.
The “Live in Lou” initiative will attempt to leverage crowds at other upcoming festivals, as well.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.