Jewish Hospital suspends heart transplant program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Changes to the rules involving the allocation of hearts for transplantation has led to Louisville's Jewish Hospital suspending its heart transplant program.
Officially, the program is being placed in to long-term inactivation, a status that could last up to one year.
In a message to employees, Dr. Ronald Waldridge, the president of Jewish Hospital, said, "this program inactivation ONLY affects the heart transplant program at Jewish Hospital. It does not affect other solid organ transplant programs provided at Jewish Hospital, nor does it affect any other cardiovascular services provided at the hospital."
The message from Waldridge said “regulations state that heart transplant programs in the U.S. must perform a minimum of 10 heart transplant procedures over a rolling 12 month period to maintain program compliance.”
Since the first of the year, there has been only one heart transplant at Jewish Hospital, according to a news release from KentuckyOne Health. The release says Jewish Hospital has experienced a low volume of donor hearts available for transplantation.
Patients who are currently on the waitlist, in evaluation for a transplant and those who recently had a heart transplant will be assisted by Jewish Hospital Transplant Care to have their cases transferred to another transplant center. The hospital hopes to make the process "as seamless and expeditious as possible."
Jewish Hospital, which performed it’s first organ transplant on September 3, 1964, will continue to perform liver, lung, pancreas and kidney transplants.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.