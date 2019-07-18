Kohl’s hiring for early seasonal positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kohl’s is looking to hire 3,000 full and part time workers across 500 stores, including locations in WAVE County.
The retailers said the employees will help deliver an easy experience to customers during the back to school, fall and holiday season.
The locations hiring in our area are below:
Indiana
- Kohl’s New Albany, located at 3899 Charlestown Road
- Kohl’s Jeffersonville, located at 2650 Allison Lane
Kentucky
- Kohl’s Oxmoor, located at 110 Oxmoor Lane
- Kohl’s Preston Highway, located at 11811 Standiford Plaza Drive
- Kohl’s Bardstown Road, located at 7915 Bardstown Road
- Kohl’s Springhurst, located at 4200 Towne Center Drive
Anyone interested in applying can text “apply” to 24508, fill out an application at their local store or click or tap here.
