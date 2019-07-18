Louisville man sentenced for murder of girlfriend Trayona McDowell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was just 16 years old when he was arrested for the murder of his then-girlfriend has finally been sentenced by a judge.
In February 2019, Troy Hurt pleaded guilty to killing 18-year-old Trayona McDowell in Okolona back in 2016.
Hurt tried to set aside his guilty plea in April and go to trial, but a month later, a judge denied that request.
Wednesday, a judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison.
Police said Hurt believed McDowell was pregnant with his child at the time of the shooting. A coroner’s report later proved that was not true.
McDowell did have a 9-month-old baby daughter when she was killed.
Another teen, Jacquan Hardin, was also charged with McDowell’s murder. He is still going through the court system.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.