Louisville man sentenced for murder of girlfriend Trayona McDowell

Trayona McDowell was shot and killed in Okolona in November 2016. Her daughter was 9 months old at the time.
By Laurel Mallory | July 17, 2019 at 11:50 PM EDT - Updated July 17 at 11:50 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was just 16 years old when he was arrested for the murder of his then-girlfriend has finally been sentenced by a judge.

Troy Hurt (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)
In February 2019, Troy Hurt pleaded guilty to killing 18-year-old Trayona McDowell in Okolona back in 2016.

Hurt tried to set aside his guilty plea in April and go to trial, but a month later, a judge denied that request.

Wednesday, a judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

Police said Hurt believed McDowell was pregnant with his child at the time of the shooting. A coroner’s report later proved that was not true.

McDowell did have a 9-month-old baby daughter when she was killed.

Another teen, Jacquan Hardin, was also charged with McDowell’s murder. He is still going through the court system.

