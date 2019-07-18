Mary Nixon named new chair of UofL Board of Trustees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - David Grissom has stepped down as the University of Louisville Board chairman, WAVE 3 News learned Thursday.
Mary Nixon will replace him.
Grissom will remain on the board.
Nixon, whose term expires in 2024, is a lifelong Kentuckian, born and raised in Lexington. She graduated from Western Kentucky University, after which she moved to Louisville, where she has lived and worked ever since. Click here to read more about Nixon.
