New app brings awareness to organ donation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bringing awareness to organ donation just got a little easier thanks to a new app unveiled Wednesday.
Trust For Life has partnered with Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates to develop “Life Lift” -- a gaming app that targets “Generation Z” -- or those who were born in the late 1990s and 2000s.
While the app may be a gaming concept, it’s not just a game, it’s about real life. It teaches users the urgency of donation, the crucial need for organs, and the shortage of those organs.
“Organ donation is really the gift of life," Shelley Snyder, Trust For Life Executive Director, said. "People who are in need of transplants need this transplant immediately. The more we can do to educate people and get them to understand the gravity of this mission means everything.”
"Life Lift" specifically targets high school students.
The app can be downloaded right now for free in your smartphone’s app store.
