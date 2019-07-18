New principal selected for Locust Grove Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Locust Grove Elementary SBDM has selected Austin Collins as the new principal of the school.
Collins has been the assistant principal at the school since July of 2015. He replaces Andy Moore, who took over as principal of Oldham County High School.
“As principal, it is my goal to continue to put students first in all that we do and continue to support all stakeholders as we work together to develop compassionate and responsible leaders who embrace lifelong learning,” Collins said.
Before joining Locust Grove’s staff, Collins was a special education teacher at Middletown Elementary and Rock Creek Community Academy.
