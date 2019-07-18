Pass the Cash: Family friends help injured dad and his 3 daughters

EMINENCE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a nomination from Eminence, Kentucky -- a mother and daughter teaming up to help a single father with three girls.
“He was lighting a bonfire for a group of kids outside and he got some gas on his pants and thought he was far enough away when he started,” Brandi, the mother, said. “He has burned both his legs severely.”
For four weeks Shane has been under medical care.
“He cannot work right now and they do not know when he’ll be going back to work,” Brandi said.
But they do know the family has needs, lots of medical bills, the mortgage to pay and not much money coming in. Brandi’s 12-year-old daughter, Amber, has been very worried about her friends.
Amber explained the situation to people, collecting cash for her friends. In less than 24 hours after learning their nomination was selected for Pass the Cash, Amber collected $480.
WAVE 3 News adds $300.
With another $300 from David Owen and all of Owen Funeral Home, the grand total became $1,080.
Shane was waiting to meet his wound care doctors, but before he went in to hear the news, Amber was waiting outside.
Amber was nervous, her friend had no idea what was going on and neither did Shane.
“You’re very awesome. You’re in our prayers and I wanna give you this cash,” Amber said as she passed the cash.
It was certainly a big surprise and for this family, and right now a pretty big deal.
“Thank you very much,” Shane said as he smiled and pulled Amber in for a hug.
FMLA benefits are coming to an end, but the bills and all the family needs never stop.
“I only got one more pay check coming next week and it’ll only be for a couple hundred dollars, then I won’t be paid till I finally go back to work," Shane said. “I’ve got bills that need to be paid, groceries for the house. It’ll help out tremendously.”
It was a big bonfire gone wrong, never happened before and he hopes it will never happen again.
“It’s hard for a man to raise three girls but I’m doing it,” he said.
Shane has friends who love them all, ready to help if they ever need it.
