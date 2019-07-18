Police seeking leads to find missing man considered endangered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are asking for your help to locate an endangered missing person.
Klay Porter, 19, was last seen on July 15 in the 2800 block of Lexington Road. Police say Porter went to the store and never returned.
Porter was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla with Florida license IEIC01. The vehicle will have damage to the rear door on the passenger side near the tire.
Anyone who has seen Porter or the car is asked to call the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
