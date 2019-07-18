Want to appear in a thriller? Here’s your chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – If you’ve always dreamed of seeing yourself on the big screen, now might be your shot.
Stargazer Films is looking for people to stand in the background for party and wrestling scenes in Louisville.
The unnamed film is a thriller and is being directed by Jon Abrahams (Scary Movie.)
The cast includes:
- Makenzie Vega - The Good Wife
- Leah Pipes - The Originals
- Hannah Rose May - Ballers
- Andrew Matthew Welch - Ma
- Spencer List - Fringe
- Will Peltz - Unfriended
- Sierra McCormick - A.N.T Farm
- Lisa Thornhill - The Family Man
- Major Dodge - Bomb City
Filming will take place a Spaulding University. Extras are needed for filming from July 29 to Aug. 2.
For information on how to be a part of the film, click here or send a recent photo with an email and phone number to nick@stargazercorp.com.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.