Abandoned railroad in Clarksville transforming into discovery trail

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - What does a city do with an abandoned railroad?
In southern Indiana, one is becoming a trail.
Thursday was the groundbreaking for the discovery trail in Clarksville.
Last year, the town purchased an old an abandoned railroad from CSX. Construction is now beginning on the two mile long bike, pedestrian and ADA accessible trail.
“We did a survey of the various activities that our community were involved in, and also things that they would like to see. Overwhelmingly, it was trails and then connectivity,” Bill Wilson, parks board representative, said.
The trail is expected to be open by early 2020.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.