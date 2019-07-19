ALERT DAYS: Dangerous heat through the weekend

- TODAY - SUNDAY (7/19-21)
- Excessive Heat WARNING - All of WAVE Country TODAY - SUNDAY: Heat index values 100°-110°
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It's warm and muggy morning with temperatures in the 70s.
With the help of sunshine and southerly winds, temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. It will feel like closer to 110° at times thanks to the humidity. Stay safe, cool and hydrated.
The mugginess sticks around overnight as temperatures return to the 70s; overnight lows in the Louisville Metro will stay closer to 80°.
The heat goes nowhere for the weekend with Saturday and Sunday's highs remaining in the mid to upper 90s. Expect a heat index in the 100 to 110° range on both days.
Relief comes in the form of a cold front that brings scattered showers and storms to the region late Sunday into Monday. Behind that front, cooler and less humid air is waiting to greet us.
Highs through the middle of next week sit in the low to mid-80s.
TODAY ALERT DAY: Hazy, hot & humid; Isolated thunderstorms (10%); HIGH: 97° (heat index near 104° - 110°)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear; Warm & muggy; LOW: 79°
SATURDAY ALERT DAY: Hazy, hot & humid; Isolated thunderstorms (10%); HIGH: 97° (heat index near 102° - 108°)
SUNDAY ALERT DAY: Hot & humid; Scattered thunderstorms late (30%); HIGH: 96° (heat index near 100° - 105°) LOW: 79°
