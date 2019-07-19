ALERT DAYS: Heat, humidity combine to dangerous levels

- TODAY - SUNDAY (7/19-21)
- Excessive Heat WARNING - All of WAVE Country
- TODAY - SUNDAY: Heat index values 100°-110°
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 96°, so far today marks the warmest of the season to date. We’ll keep it hot through mid evening with a mainly clear sky.
Temperatures overnight will stay in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees in the city. Combined with plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, it will be muggy all night long.
Saturday brings even hotter temperatures and consequently more dangerous heat index values. Afternoon temperatures Saturday should top out at 97° with a heat index closer to 110°. You’ll want to take it easy if you have to be out for any length of time.
By Sunday, we’ll be increasing moisture values across the region with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming a bit more likely.
The increase in cloud cover and potential for rainfall will push temperatures down a couple degrees. Regardless, it will still be very hot and uncomfortable.
The actual cold front arrives on Monday, and once it passes we’ll enjoy much cooler, less humid air for much of next week.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear, warm and muggy. LOW: 79°
SATURDAY - ALERT DAY: Hazy, hot & humid; isolated thunderstorms (10% chance); HIGH: 97° (heat index near 105° - 110°)
SUNDAY - ALERT DAY: Increasing clouds, still hot and humid, Scattered t-storms (40%); HIGH: 94° (heat index near 100° - 105°)
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.