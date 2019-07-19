America’s Best closes in Clarksville, all tenants have a place to go

CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana motel many have called home for months, even years in some cases, has closed down.
America's Best Inn and Suites cleared out Friday morning and more than 100 people who stayed there have found somewhere else to live.
It was one month ago the motel tenants were told they had 30 days to find another place to live.
"I sort of sat down on my bed and I literally cried tears because at that moment I didn’t know where me and my children were going to go,” Minniequa Johnson said.
Johnson is a nursing student, works over nights in a hospital and is a single mother of three kids. Her housing applications in the past have been denied because of an old eviction.
"The sense of helplessness, the sense of failure, the biggest sense of failure as a mother had really overwhelmed me,” Johnson said.
That all changed a few days ago.
“I legitamately got to see God on earth,” Johnson said.
Bridgette Dozal flips houses with her company Lady with a Hammer. When she heard Johnson’s story, she had a rental in mind and wanted to work with her, despite what’s on her application.
“We dropped all the other projects we had going on to get this safe, get it livable, get it pretty and get Minniequa and her family in,” Dozal said.
Funds collected from Park Memorial Church are covering the first month’s rent.
”If every church sponsored one family who is on the streets or about to be on the streets there would be no homeless people,” Jim Moon, Pastor at Park Memorial UMC said.
Before their final check out Friday at 11, a group of neighbors prayed together.
“It’s been kind of sad,” Jennifer Proctor said. “You’ve got like so many people and all the sudden, there’s hardly anybody. We all become pretty much like family, instead of friends. We all started having dinners together and helping each other out.”
Thanks to help from non-profits and donations, including 30,000 dollars from the city of Clarksville, everyone has somewhere to go. For Minniequa and her family, that means a space to start over.
“This feels like... I am the apple of god’s eye,” Johnson said. “The whole world has stopped and said ‘what do you need, what do you want and how can we help you get back on your feet?’”
Some of the tenants had to go to another motel, they’re working on getting past felonies expunged or financial barriers. The non-profits will still be working with them moving forward.
