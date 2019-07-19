Behind the Forecast: How the heat index is calculated

A recent study found that the number of days with a heat index over 100° may double across the United States by 2050. On average in Kentucky, we see about six days each year with a heat index of higher than 100°. That could rise to 45 days by 2050 if climate change continues on its current track. In Indiana, there are four days on average each year with a heat index above 100°. That could increase to 34 days per year by 2050 for the Hoosier state.