Butler High School students elected by peers to top mock-government positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - American Legion Kentucky Boys State and Kentucky Girls State are among the two most respected educational programs of government instruction for high school students.
American Legion hosts premier leadership and mock government camps for boys and girls. It’s considered a highly regarded leadership training program.
For the first time in the program’s 79 year history, one high school received both gubernatorial seats at each respective camp.
After days of shaking hands, stumping for votes and expressing to their peers why they deserve their votes, Bryson Sebastian and Kaylee Frith were elected by their peers as governor at these mock-government camps.
Both students are incoming-seniors at Butler Traditional High School.
Bryson was selected as Mr. Boys State, which goes to the top-ranked delegate of the camp who most embodies the qualities of the American Legion and what the program is about. Bryson has since been selected to attend the Young Leaders Academy with the McConnell Center at UofL and is currently at the Governors Scholar Program at Bellarmine University.
Kaylee was one of two delegates selected to attend Girls Nation at the end of July in Washington D.C. Both Bryson and Kaylee are involved in Butler’s Y-Club, National Honor Society, and BETA clubs.
Bryson is the varsity captain of the football team and Kaylee is very involved in pep club.
Each student has an interest long term in politics after high school.
Kentucky Boys State had approximately 140 members this summer and was held at Campbellsville University, while Kentucky Girls State had around 60 participants at Georgetown University.
The program immersed the incoming seniors from all over Kentucky into the operation of his or her local, county and state government. Students learned about the role and importance of each office and then had the opportunity to run for that office. Throughout the week students had the opportunity to hear guest speakers, attend classes on the role of our government, network with one another and campaign for their desired office.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.