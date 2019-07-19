Campbellsville’s Holmes is co-leader at Open Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Campbellsville, Kentucky, native J.B. Holmes is tied for the lead after two rounds of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Ireland.
Holmes followed up an opening round five under par 66 with a second round three under 68. He is -8 and tied with Shane Lowry. The leaders will tee off at 10:40 a.m. EST on Saturday morning.
Holmes’ best finish in a Major was a third place finish in the 2016 Open Championship. He has five career PGA Tour wins, including the Genesis Open in February.
“We’ve been really grinding since L.A., trying to figure out the swing thing and just what we’ve been working finally kind of clicked and I didn’t have to think about every shot,” Holmes said.
St. X grad Justin Thomas also made the cut. The 2017 FedEx Cup Champion fired a second round 70. He is one under par, tied for 32nd.
You will see the final two rounds of the Open Championship on WAVE 3 News and NBC. Coverage tees off at 7 a.m. each day.
