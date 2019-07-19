Cats get their shot at SEC Media Days

(WAVE) - After the most successful season in 41 years, UK football entered SEC Media Days with a message.
“We want to continue to do the good things we’re doing, continue to build on the principles, practices and systems that we’ve done to get us to that point,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said. “We’re not interested in having just one good team, or one good year, we’re interested in building a program.”
After losing all-time leading rusher Benny Snell and linebacker Josh Allen, the #7 in the NFL Draft, many are picking the Cats to have a bit of a drop off. Senior linebacker Kash Daniel says that’s a mistake.
“For people to say that just because we lost so much talent, equals that we’re not gonna be as good, I don’t understand how they can say that because each and every year that I’ve been here, you know my freshman year we hadn’t been to a bowl game in five years, we laid that foundation, made a bowl game,” Daniel said on the SEC Network. “BBN was thrilled with that. They were wanting consistency, that’s all they were wanting, so far, is a consistent football that they can really root for all throughout fall and not have to look forward to basketball season every year. Then the next year we go back to a second consecutive bowl game, that’s another building step. Then the next year, which was last year, we go to a New Year’s Day game and beat a powerhouse program like Penn State and turn it up a couple notches, so who says this year we can’t take it up one more step and get to Atlanta.”
The Cats were 10-3 in 2018, including 5-3 in the SEC. They kick off the 2019 season on Saturday, August 31, hosting Toledo at 12 p.m. at Kroger Field.
