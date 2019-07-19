Cats get their shot at SEC Media Days

“For people to say that just because we lost so much talent, equals that we’re not gonna be as good, I don’t understand how they can say that because each and every year that I’ve been here, you know my freshman year we hadn’t been to a bowl game in five years, we laid that foundation, made a bowl game,” Daniel said on the SEC Network. “BBN was thrilled with that. They were wanting consistency, that’s all they were wanting, so far, is a consistent football that they can really root for all throughout fall and not have to look forward to basketball season every year. Then the next year we go back to a second consecutive bowl game, that’s another building step. Then the next year, which was last year, we go to a New Year’s Day game and beat a powerhouse program like Penn State and turn it up a couple notches, so who says this year we can’t take it up one more step and get to Atlanta.”