Children wearing bike helmets could be ‘ticketed’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Children who are caught wearing a helmet could be ticketed by police in Louisville.
Safety citations that are good for a free Happy Meal will be handed out by Louisville Metro Police Department, Audobon, St. Matthews, Anchorage, La Grange and Eminence officers as part of the AAA East Central Helmet Smart program.
The tickets are being given out until Labor Day and can be redeemed at any participating McDonald’s location.
Children who receive a ticket will also be entered in a drawing for a free bicycle.
