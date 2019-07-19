Driver dies following pursuit, crash in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A person deputies believe was involved in an attempted theft died following a pursuit in Scott County.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on a black 2004 Chevrolet Impala around 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the driver ran a red light at Lake Road and State Road 56 then continued to drive recklessly onto Interstate 65 North.
Two deputies tried to stop the driver who continued on I-65 before then tried to exit at Exit 34, Austin. While exiting the vehicle flipped several times and the driver was evicted.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver has not been released.
Deputies said they believe the driver was involved in an attempted theft at a local business prior to the pursuit.
The crash remains under investigation.
