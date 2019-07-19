Gov. Bevin lends hand at Mercedes Benz of Louisville ribbon cutting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday Governor Matt Bevin was on hand for a ribbon cutting at the new Mercedes Benz of Louisville.
The new location is a large campus just off Old Henry Road in east Louisville. The area has 10 acres of landscaped pathways that will host events. Of course, there is also the dealership which features 300 vehicles, 74,000 square feet of showroom, a service center and more.
“You talked about vision and I’ll tell ya the vision to make something like this happen falls right in line with the vision that I have for Kentucky,” Bevin said. “My vision for the commonwealth is simple, it’s that we will engineer and manufacture the finest products in the United States of America.”
The campus features video walls where guests can custom build their own vehicles.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.