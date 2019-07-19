Haven House opens for those in need of a break from the heat

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – Across the river in southern Indiana, cooling stations through the Salvation Army and Haven House in Jeffersonville are opening their doors for people needing a break from the heat.
Haven House, which stays busy year-round serving the homeless in Jeffersonville, sees around 90 to 100 people each day. But with the heat, that number is rising.
Executive Director Barb Anderson said the shelter is full, but in the dangerously hot weather, all are welcome. They don’t want anyone to have to brave the heat when there’s a spot for them somewhere inside Haven House.
“We’ll take in those that need to be taken in,” Anderson said. “It’ll be a man on the floor, that’s all we have left. But we’ll do that. And if they don’t want to sleep, if it’s too crowded for them, they’re more than welcome to spend the day in the air-conditioned building.”
There is food for those in need of a meal, a place for people to wash clothes or just take a break from the hot weather.
With the strain on resources from the hot weather, Anderson said they’re in need of donations. You can drop off donations of milk, eggs, meat and especially bottled water to the shelter at 1727 D.L. Motley Way in Jeffersonville or call 812-285-1197 for more information.
