Heat leads JCPS to cancel outdoor activities, other camps work around it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The extreme heat forced Jefferson County Schools to cancel all outdoor activities Friday and through the weekend. Even so, several camps not associated with JCPS went on as planned.
Many of those camps have been going on all week when the heat wasn’t as intense as it became on Friday. WAVE 3 News wanted to know how coaches were keeping kids safe as the temperatures were rising.
“Super aware of what this heat is going to bring for us," UofL Head Women’s Soccer Coach Karen Dayes said.
At Lynn Stadium, the final day of soccer camp is their World Cup day.
“I play forward or defense,” Leila Wheatly, who was suiting up for “Team England," said.
The tough 9-year-old said the sweltering heat presented a formidable challenge.
“You get pretty hot,” Wheatly explained. “But after you get water you feel a lot better.”
The UofL Women’s Soccer Team scheduled the camp early, from 9:00 a.m. to Noon only.
“We’re super aware of the heat index,” Dayes said. “And we just have to make sure we’re getting them plenty of water.”
They cut back field action and added extra indoor breaks for the kids inside.
“Every time we take water breaks, we make sure everyone goes to get the water,” UofL Senior Forward Brooklyn Rivers explained. “And we have snack breaks and they come inside the air conditioning.”
"Monday and Friday were the two worst days we are very, very aware of watching the temperatures,” Coach Dayes said.
The team allowed parents like Sarah Ludden to stay and watch.
“More than anything, it’s really humid today,” Ludden said of the heat.
Ludden has two girls in their third camp. She felt confident letting them compete in the heat due to the experienced UofL sports staff and her daughter’s love of their guidance.
“The way that they respond is the best thing about the camp,” she said.
Miles away, the scorching Male High Football field stood empty, but workouts did not stop. When JCPS called off outdoor practice, Head Coach Chris Wolfe wouldn’t let the heat sideline his whole team. He put running backs, quarterbacks and wide receivers in the basketball gym.
“Were working on coverages, we’re working on downfield throws and you need 40 to 50 yards,” Wolfe explained. “So, I wouldn’t want to do this a whole lot, but one day is not going to kill us.”
UofL also held a high school soccer camp this week, but they practiced very early Friday morning to avoid the heat. Sunday, they will hold an elite camp. The only thing JCPS didn’t cancel for the weekend is a community Jamboree on Saturday at Byck Elementary School but they tell us precautions are being taken for the heat.
