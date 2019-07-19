HotTALK! Friday Edition

Excessive Heat Warnings still out through Sunday. Remember, this warning period is a bit unique in that the NWS issued this alert not so much for the typical criteria for 110° to be reached, but for several days of at least 105° (or higher) to be reached. It is the duration of the heat that takes a toll on the body if you are not prepared.
The one saving grace for some of you will be the passing areas of clouds the next couple of days. They would be more likely in the mornings but afternoon sunshine would disperse most of them. Either way, it will be hot.
I did adjust Sunday down a couple notches on the actual temperature but the humidity actually skyrockets. So the heat index will still balance things out over 100°.
Why the change? There will be a fading area of t-storms in the morning that should just send clouds only into the area Sunday morning. We’ll have to watch where they stop as they could become the trigger for a few afternoon thunderstorms Sunday. In addition, a few isolated t-storms will be possible across our southern counties as the humid flow really ramps up. So I do see enough cloud cover at times to hopefully help knock actual temps down a couple degrees, but again, it really won’t “feel” that much different.
The best shot at rain looks to be Sunday night into Monday. After that, a nice stretch of calm, cool and less humid weather!!!
