HotTALK! Friday Edition

Why the change? There will be a fading area of t-storms in the morning that should just send clouds only into the area Sunday morning. We’ll have to watch where they stop as they could become the trigger for a few afternoon thunderstorms Sunday. In addition, a few isolated t-storms will be possible across our southern counties as the humid flow really ramps up. So I do see enough cloud cover at times to hopefully help knock actual temps down a couple degrees, but again, it really won’t “feel” that much different.