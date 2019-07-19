2 injured in Portland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two people were rushed to an area hospital following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.
The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. Friday near the Speedway at 21st and Duncan streets.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Lamont Washington said the victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
