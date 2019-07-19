JCPS cancels all outdoor activities due to heat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials at Jefferson County Public Schools are taking precautions to keep students safe during this extreme heat.
The district announced Thursday night it was canceling all outdoor activities scheduled Friday through Sunday, July 19-21.
There will be no sports practices, outdoor field trips or any other planned activities outside during that time. Schools with gyms that don’t have air conditioning will also not have any indoor activities.
There is an Extreme Heat Warning in effect for WAVE Country through Sunday. Heat index values could reach 110°.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.