Jeffersonville opens Envision Community Center to provide resources, activities for kids, adults

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – This week, the city of Jeffersonville opened a long-awaited new community center inside what used to be the Boys and Girls Club building.
The spot will provide a space in the neighborhood for kids and adults alike to have fun and find resources.
On Friday, kids worked on art projects inside EnVision, having fun through a summer camp program. Here, there is space for them to run around and have fun as well as resources for them to study once school starts.
The building, which belonged to Jeffersonville’s housing authority, was renovated for a few hundred thousand dollars in just a few months to become the new community center.
And for adults, First Savings Bank and Ivy Tech will be teaching classes there, everything from what to do as a first-time homebuyer to accounting.
Mayor Mike Moore said the city wants to make sure that once school begins, kids in the neighborhood have somewhere to go to do homework and have fun instead of getting into trouble.
“We can certainly give them some opportunities with some tutoring, making sure they get their homework done,” Moore said. “You get all your homework done, guess what, we’ve got art supplies, we’ve got 10 computers on the internet right here, so a lot of really good resources.”
There will be very low-cost memberships for community members to join but Moore stressed they don’t want to make the cost a burden, especially for low-income families who can benefit from utilizing the center. They’re hopeful the city will partner with local groups and businesses to bring even more resources to EnVision in the years to come.
The building and center will serve as a point of pride for the often-ignored Claysburg and Spring Hill neighborhoods in Jeffersonville, as well as making sure kids in the area have somewhere safe and fun to go after school.
