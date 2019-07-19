Kentucky lawmakers address pension crisis in long-awaited special session

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky General Assembly began a long-anticipated special session Friday morning.
Lawmakers said the goal is to provide relief to quasi-government agencies that saw a spike in pension costs this month.
That includes places like mental health and rape crisis centers, some public health agencies and regional universities.
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in April vetoed a bill that would have provided that help. At the time, he said he’d call a special session to fix the problem in a way he saw fit.
Thursday, in a proclamation that sets the limits of a special session, Bevin laid out very specific guidelines for lawmakers.
The guidelines would give employers a year to decide to leave the pension system by paying their way out gradually or in a lump sum or stay in and face increased costs.
Republican leaders in the House said that’s Bevin’s job, but the democratic minority said it makes a mockery of the legislative process.
“I think the governors’ attempt to narrow the call to try to restrict the debate on a very important issue, where there’s been a tremendous amount of work taken place, I do believe it challenges separation of powers,” Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins said.
Countered House Speaker David Osborne: “It’s (Bevin’s) prerogative to do so. I think section 80 of the constitution clearly gives him that ability. Our legislative independence is, as the speaker pro tem said, is whether or not we pass it or not.”
Three bills were introduced and sent to committee Friday by House Republicans, including bills drafted by those in the opposing political party.
The special session is scheduled to continue Saturday.
