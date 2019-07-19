Kentucky prison is without air conditioning

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. (WAVE) - A power outage has caused a Kentucky women’s jail to be without air conditioning for three days.
Wednesday around 3 p.m., the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women in Pewee Valley lost power.
Due to equipment failure in the prison’s main power source, the electrical grid failed, causing the facility to be without air conditioning. The prison is currently on generator power and restricted to limited phone access, according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections (KDC).
The company that services the equipment is trying to get it fixed as soon as possible. Parts needed to fix it have arrived and they are working to restore power. It is expected to be fixed by Friday night, but it could be sooner.
The prison’s maintenance department has been manually flipping air handlers to provide some air flow. KDC said steps have been taken to ensure the prison has water service for restrooms.
Women in the jail are being screened for any chronic health conditions that could be affected by lack of air conditioning.
Management has also suspended the uniform policy for inmates. Arrangements have been made for ice to fill inmate coolers and they are being provided bottled water, KDC said.
Meal plans have also been changed due to the power outage.
